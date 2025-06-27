Aurobindo Pharma recalls over 4,600 bottles of painkiller in US market

Aurobindo Pharma’s United States unit has initiated a recall of more than 4,600 bottles of a pain relief medication from the American market following consumer complaints about product quality, according to the US Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) Enforcement Report.

ALSO READ: Aurobindo Pharma Q4 results: Profit dips to ₹903 cr, revenue up 11% The product — Acetaminophen Tablets (325 mg) — is being recalled due to manufacturing deviations from Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), triggered by “confirmed consumer complaints received with the observation of tablet discolouration (brown surface on tablets)”, the US drug regulator mentioned.

The Class-II recall of the drug, which is generally used for the relief of headaches, migraine, back pain, toothache, and muscular pain, was initiated by the Princeton-based subsidiary on May 22, the report mentioned.

As per the USFDA classification, a Class-II recall is initiated “when the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may lead to temporary or medically reversible health consequences, or when the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Product description Acetaminophen Tablets, 325 mg, 100-count bottles Distributed by Amazon.com Services LLC, USA