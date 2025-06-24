Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 02:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Our most transformative project': Gautam Adani on Dharavi redevelopment

'Our most transformative project': Gautam Adani on Dharavi redevelopment

Calling it a social mission, Gautam Adani said the Dharavi project will replace cramped lanes with homes, hospitals, schools, and green spaces for 1 million people

Gautam Adani announces Dharavi redevelopment as Adani Group’s most transformative project at AGM 2025.(Photo: Bloomberg)

Nandini Singh
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday described the Dharavi slum redevelopment as the group’s “most transformative” project, reimagining Asia’s largest slum into India’s "most ambitious urban rehabilitation project".
 
Speaking at the group’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2025, Adani said, “Our Dharavi Social Mission is uplifting youth through skilling, healthcare and employment programs. Over 1 million people will move from narrow lanes to a township that will feature spacious layouts, dual toilets, open spaces, schools, hospitals, transit hubs and parks.”
 
In the first phase of Dharavi redevelopment project, the government has allocated 40 acres of railway land in Matunga. The land will be used to construct new housing for around 15,000 to 20,000 people who will be relocated during the redevelopment.
 
 
The plan also includes construction of multi-story residential and commercial buildings, upgrades to roads and bridges, and development of essential services such as clean water supply, sanitation, hospitals, schools, colleges and recreational centres.
 
“I promise you that the legacy of the Adani Group will not be reflected in the height of the towers it builds, but in the height of the beliefs we execute on. That is our truth. That is our promise,” Adani said at the AGM. 

Commitment to healthcare

 
Adani recalled his announcement three years ago, on his 60th birthday, where his family pledged ₹60,000 crore to "redefine healthcare, education, and skill development in India". As part of that vision, Adani said the group is setting up 'Adani Healthcare Temples' — 1,000-bed campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai that will include medical colleges, research centres and wellness facilities.
 
“Mayo Clinic is advising the initiative to build an AI-powered, patient-first healthcare ecosystem,” he added.
 
The group has also pledged ₹2,000 crore to establish a skill university and finish school in Mundra. “Through Schools of Excellence, global certifications and partnerships with leaders like ITEES Singapore and IGCC, we aim to create an industry-ready workforce,” he said. 
 

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

