Max Estates buys 7.25-acre Gurugram land at Rs 534 cr for housing project

The land parcel has a group housing development potential of 1.3 mn square feet, and will complement its Estate 360 project located on Dwarka Expressway in Sector 36A

Max Estates
It added that an upcoming launch of an 18.23 acre development contiguous to Estate 360 is also in the pipeline, with a potential of around 4 msf in saleable area and a GDV of Rs 9,000 crore. | Image: X@Max_Estates
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
\Max Estates, the realty arm of Max Group, on Saturday announced it has bought a 7.25-acre land parcel in Gurugram’s Sector 59, along the Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) for a consideration of Rs 534 crore.
 
The parcel has a group housing development potential of 1.3 million square feet (msf), with a revenue potential of around Rs 3,000 crore, the company said in a statement.
 
With this, Max Estates’ gross development value (GDV) pipeline is expected to expand from Rs 14,000 crore to over Rs 17,000 crore, comprising multiple projects across Gurugram and Noida scheduled for launch starting Q3FY26.
 
The deal also entails the purchase of 100 per cent shareholding in Base Buildwell Private Limited (BBPL), a project special purpose vehicle (SPV) holding license and development rights over the land parcel, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.
 
The company said the transaction marks its continued expansion in Gurugram’s luxury residential market.
 
Commenting on the deal, Sahil Vachani, vice chairman and managing director at Max Estates, said the deal is a milestone as the company continues to focus on growth corridors in NCR such as Noida Expressway, Dwarka Expressway, and GCER.
 
“GCER is today among the most vibrant residential hubs, and this project will strengthen our growing footprint in Gurugram,” he added.
 
The company noted that the deal will complement its Estate 360 project located on Dwarka Expressway in Sector 36A, which achieved pre-sales of Rs 4,800 crore.
 
It added that an upcoming launch of an 18.23 acre development contiguous to Estate 360 is also in the pipeline, with a potential of around 4 msf in saleable area and a GDV of Rs 9,000 crore.
 

Topics :Real Estate Real estate firmsGurugram

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

