Novo Nordisk backs oral semaglutide, cuts Wegovy prices to widen reach

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk plans to deepen its focus on its oral semaglutide brand Rybelsus even as it sees rising demand for its more potent injectable semaglutide therapies for weight management.

In a virtual interaction with Business Standard, Vikrant Shrotriya, managing director of Novo Nordisk India, said the company remains optimistic about the oral semaglutide segment, particularly for type 2 diabetes. “Oral is one of the most convenient ways of taking medication, and we are having a very good run in terms of patient acceptability for oral semaglutide with numbers remaining quite strong,” he said.

How is Rybelsus performing in India?

According to Pharmarack data, Rybelsus has seen steady growth since its 2022 launch. Its moving annual turnover (MAT) for November 2024–October 2025 stood at ₹389 crore, up from ₹366 crore and ₹204 crore in the previous two years. The company is also developing an oral anti-obesity drug, Shrotriya added. The comments come a day after Novo Nordisk announced up to a 37 per cent price cut for Wegovy, its injectable semaglutide brand. What are the new Wegovy prices? Wegovy injections, available in five dose strengths (0.25 mg to 2.4 mg), were earlier priced between ₹17,345 and ₹26,050. After the revision, the 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg doses will cost ₹16,400, 0.5 mg and 1 mg will cost ₹13,850, and 0.25 mg will be priced at ₹10,850.

Calling obesity “a serious concern for India,” Shrotriya said the move underscores Novo’s goal of offering treatments that are “effective, safe, convenient and can be sustained in daily lives.” “When we launch the molecule, our first step is to bring innovation faster to the country. After that we try to see how it can go in terms of accessibility to the larger population across India. For that, we have to get it into the price range which is acceptable,” he said. How does Wegovy compare with rivals? Pharmarack data shows Wegovy has clocked ₹37 crore in cumulative sales, including ₹9 crore over the last three months. In comparison, rival Mounjaro has generated ₹333 crore since its March launch and was the top-selling drug by revenue in October, at ₹100 crore.