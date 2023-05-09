Home / Companies / News / Adani Ports to pay $130 mn of debt early, $413 mn debt tendered for payment

Adani Ports to pay $130 mn of debt early, $413 mn debt tendered for payment

Adani Ports had floated a tender of up to $130 million of 3.375% 2024 maturity dollar-denominated bonds late last month

Reuters
Adani Ports to pay $130 mn of debt early, $413 mn debt tendered for payment

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 7:10 AM IST
(Reuters) - India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, a group company of the beleaguered Adani Group, said on Tuesday that it would pay $130 million of its debt early, after nearly $413 million worth of debt has been tendered for early payment.

Adani Ports had floated a tender of up to $130 million of 3.375% 2024 maturity dollar-denominated bonds late last month, as it seeks to boost investor confidence after the group's shares were pummelled earlier this year by a U.S. short-seller's report.

Led by billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, the group's seven-listed stocks have lost about $114 billion in market value since a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The group denied all allegations.

 

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Topics :Adani Port and SEZAdani Grouploans

First Published: May 09 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

