Adani Enterprises to sell 50% stake in Kutch Copper Tubes to MetTube

Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of the Adani group, has signed definitive agreements with MetTube Mauritius Pvt. Ltd to jointly manufacture copper tubes in India, aiming to reduce reliance on imports and build a domestic supply chain for critical heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) applications.

As part of the deal, Adani Enterprises will divest a 50 per cent stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Kutch Copper Tubes Ltd, to MetTube. In turn, Adani will acquire a 50 per cent stake in MetTube Copper India Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of MetTube that operates a copper tube plant near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

“This partnership with MetTube is a strategic leap towards making India self-reliant in copper tube manufacturing,” said Jeet Adani, Whole Time Director, Adani Group. “By combining Adani’s infrastructure and operational excellence with MetTube’s global expertise, we are not just building capacity—we are building capability.” ALSO READ: Adani to divest 50% copper tubes business, picks stake in MetTube India MetTube is part of the London-based Metdist Group and brings decades of experience in high-performance copper tube manufacturing. Adani Enterprises, through its subsidiaries, has developed advanced copper manufacturing infrastructure in Mundra, including the greenfield copper tube facility under Kutch Copper Tubes Ltd.