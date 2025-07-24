Wipro, Saudi's National Grid ink deal to boost operational efficiencies

Wipro has signed a multi-year deal with Saudi electric company, National Grid SA, to implement a smart meter data management (MDM) system for the transmission network. The deal aims to modernize the company's meter data platform, enhance operational efficiencies, and better manage risks.

"We are excited to build a long-standing relationship with National Grid SA and are dedicated to assisting them in navigating the evolving energy landscape,” said Vinay Firake, CEO – Asia Pacific, India, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), at Wipro.

Wipro will design, develop, implement, and support the infrastructure and smart applications for the new MDM system. Through continuous monitoring, the system will improve grid stability by providing real-time data on power flow, voltage, and equipment data.