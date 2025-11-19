Income Tax officials conduct probe at Waaree Energies' offices, facilities

Income Tax officials have conducted investigations at offices and facilities of Waaree Energies, a company statement said.

The Gujarat-based company is also facing investigations in the US for alleged evasion of duty on solar imports.

In a filing to exchanges on Tuesday, the company said it is extending full co-operation to the IT officials.

"...certain officials of the Income Tax (IT) Department visited some of the company's offices and its facilities in India for conducting investigation under the Income Tax Act, 1961," Waaree Energies said.

The proceedings are underway and full co-operation is being extended to the officials, it said.