Adani stocks gain up to 5% after stock exchanges widen circuit filters

Effective Wednesday, the circuit limit for Adani Power has been revised from 5 per cent to 20 per cent while that for Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar and Adani Green have been changed from 5 per cent to 10 per cent by the exchanges.

Adani group stocks notched up gains of up to 4.5 per cent following changes in daily price bands by the stock exchanges. Adani Power surged the most, adding 4.49 per cent on the BSE, while the gains in Adani Transmission and Adani Wilmar were 2.62 per cent and 0.98 per cent, respectively. Of the four scrips which underwent price band change, only Adani Green closed 0.75 per cent down at Rs 985.45.