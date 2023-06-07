HMSI rolls out industry's first warranty programme for scooter, motorcycle

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said it has unveiled an extended warranty initiative for all scooter and motorcycle models up to the 250 cc segment.

The initiative enables customers to acquire an extended warranty within a flexible window of 91 days to ninth year from the date of vehicle purchase, the two-wheeler major said in a statement.

The programme not only grants customers a comprehensive 10-year warranty coverage but also offers renewal options that remain transferable even in the event of a change in ownership, it added.

"Customer satisfaction has always been crucial in the vehicle purchasing process, with after-sales service playing a vital role. As a leading two-wheeler manufacturer, the company aims to surpass customer expectations and set new benchmarks," HMSI Director (Sales & Marketing) Yogesh Mathur stated.

It is the industry's first programme to offer extended warranty coverage of up to 10 years, inclusive of high-value parts, he added.

"This programme will revolutionise customer retention and enhance the overall experience, fostering long-lasting loyalty," Mathur said.

The 'Extended Warranty Plus' initiative includes comprehensive coverage for crucial high-value engine components and other essential mechanical and electrical parts.

The initiative offers customers three flexible options: a 3-year policy for vehicles up to 7th year of age, a 2-year policy for vehicles in their 8th year, and a 1-year policy for vehicles in their 9th year.

These options provide coverage for up to 1.2 lakh kilometers for all scooter models and up to 1.3 lakh kilometers for all motorcycle models.