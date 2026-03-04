Home / Companies / News / SBI recruits 5,783 junior associates, crosses 18,000 hires in FY26

SBI recruits 5,783 junior associates, crosses 18,000 hires in FY26

SBI has selected 5,783 junior associates from nearly 9 lakh applicants, taking its total hires in FY26 to more than 18,000 as the bank ramps up customer service and branch operations

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 9:23 PM IST
State Bank of India on Wednesday announced the recruitment of 5,783 junior associates across states and Union Territories to strengthen customer service and branch operations nationwide. 
The selection process drew 9,00,771 applications, reflecting strong interest in the country’s largest lender. The preliminary examination was conducted in September 2025, after which 1,20,006 candidates were shortlisted for the main examination held in November 2025. A total of 5,783 candidates have now been selected for appointment. 
With this round of hiring, the bank has inducted over 18,000 employees across roles and grades in the current financial year, marking one of its largest talent addition drives in recent years.
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 9:23 PM IST

