Home / Companies / News / Adani Wilmar files complaint against sale of counterfeit Fortune products

Adani Wilmar files complaint against sale of counterfeit Fortune products

The seized products included 126 pet bottles of Fortune Kacchi Ghani Mustard Oil without the lid, 37 fake Fortune Refined Soybean Oil, and 16 pet bottles of Fortune Sarso Oil

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 8:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd on Saturday said it has lodged a police complaint against a B2B platform for allegedly distributing counterfeit products in the name of its 'Fortune' brand.

As part of a routine market survey, Adani Wilmar representatives discovered the malpractice.

In a statement, the company said it has lodged an FIR through their agency, against the B2B platform for alleged distribution of counterfeit products on the platform.

The FIR has been lodged at Badalpur police station in Gautam Budhnagar District, Uttar Pradesh.

Adani Wilmar said the law enforcement authorities conducted a raid at the warehouse of B2B (business to business) platform "wherein alarming quantities of counterfeit products bearing the 'Fortune' brand name, the flagship brand of Adani Wilmar were seized."

The seized products included 126 pet bottles of Fortune Kacchi Ghani Mustard Oil (1 litre pack) without the lid, 37 fake Fortune Refined Soybean Oil (1 litre pouches), and 16 pet bottles of Fortune Sarso Oil (1 litre packs).

We are deeply concerned about counterfeit products circulating in the market and posing risks to consumers' health," an Adani Wilmar spokesperson said.

Taking this matter seriously, the spokesperson said the company is collaborating with authorities to swiftly identify sources of counterfeits, and take decisive actions against unscrupulous traders.

According to the statement, the company initiated an in-depth examination of the reported product, which revealed significant mismatches in Batch Code details, fake QR codes, and different packaging materials, confirming the presence of counterfeit products.

Also Read

Singapore's Wilmar quarterly profit falls 24% on Adani JV stake dilution

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar reports 60% fall in net profit in Q4FY23, revenue up 7%

Adani Wilmar bucks weak trend in group companies; surges 5% post Q3 results

Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, ONGC, Tata Motors, Adani Wilmar, BBQ Nation

Adani to sell 90% stake in fin services to Bain Capital for Rs 1,440 cr

India's ACME Group gets $490 million in funding for Oman project

Quest Alliance gets grant from ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

DLF sells properties worth Rs 2,040 cr in Apr-Jun; sales bookings flat

NCLT approves Rs 1,814 cr resolution plan for Lavasa; Darwin winning bidder

Topics :Adani WilmarAdani Groupcooking oil

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story