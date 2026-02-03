Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Q3 net profit rises 14.4% to ₹69 cr

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd has reported a 14.42 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹69.01 crore for the December quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹60.31 crore during the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd (ABLBL) on Monday.

Its revenue from operations rose 9.57 per cent to ₹2,343.17 crore in the December quarter of FY26, compared to ₹2,138.40 crore in the year-ago period.

ABLBL, which has been formed after the demerging of the business of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle, total expenses were at ₹2,230.40 crore, up 7.36 per cent in the December quarter.

Total income of ABLBL, which included other income as well, was up 9.33 per cent to ₹2,362.22 crore. ABLBL has lifestyle brands business as - Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Simon Carter and youth western wear Brands as American Eagle. Besides, it also has sportswear brand Reebok business, for which it has a long-term licensing for the Indian market. Revenue from its Lifestyle brands in Q3 grew 9 per cent to reach ₹2,002 crore led by strong multi-channel performance. "EBITDA for the business was ₹413 crore resulting in an EBITDA margin of 20.6 per cent, up 90 bps YoY," said ABLBL in its earning statement.