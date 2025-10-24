Home / Companies / News / Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 profit steady at ₹241 cr as revenue rises 9%

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 profit steady at ₹241 cr as revenue rises 9%

The asset management firm had posted a profit after tax of ₹242.4 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSL AMC) said in a stock exchange filing

Q2 earnings, Q2
The company's revenue from operations rose 9 per cent to Rs 461.3 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal (FY26) from Rs 424.2 crore in the year-ago period.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 4:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, part of Aditya Birla Capital, on Friday reported a flat growth in profit after tax at Rs 241.3 crore for the three months ended September 2025.

The asset management firm had posted a profit after tax of Rs 242.4 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSL AMC) said in a stock exchange filing.

The company's revenue from operations rose 9 per cent to Rs 461.3 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal (FY26) from Rs 424.2 crore in the year-ago period.

ABSL AMC's assets under management stood at Rs 4.25 lakh crore at the end of September 2025, a growth of 11 per cent.

For the first half of FY26, the company reported a PAT of Rs 518.4 crore, reflecting an 8 per cent growth compared to the same period of the last year.

Its revenue from operations increased 12 per cent to Rs 909 crore.

Shares of the asset management company were trading 2 per cent lower at Rs 834.35 on the BSE in the afternoon trade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IHCL invests ₹220 crore in Netherlands subsidiary IHOCO BV for expansion

GX Group to invest ₹500 cr in local photonics manufacturing venture

BEML, Italy's Tesmec ink pact to introduce surface miner equipment in India

GX Group to invest ₹500 crore in India for photonic module and chip unit

L&T bags Hindalco aluminium smelter and Tata Steel coke oven orders

Topics :Company NewsAditya Birla Sun Life AMCQ2 results

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story