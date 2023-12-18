Home / Companies / News / Saree beat oversized clothes as 2023's most shopped clothing item: Flipkart

Saree beat oversized clothes as 2023's most shopped clothing item: Flipkart

On the gadgets front, besides bullet headphones, the e-marketplace witnessed almost 3.2 times growth in premium laptops and a 100 per cent surge in tablet demand in 2023

Shoppers spent an average of seven hours on the homegrown e-commerce marketplace this year. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Wireless headphones topped the gadget list while saree beat oversized and unisex fashion wear to emerge as the most shopped clothing item in 2023, according to e-commerce marketplace Flipkart's FlipTrends 2023.

The report -- which gives a view into India's online shopping landscape -- is based on over 500 million registered Flipkart users.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"While oversized and unisex fashion wear were some of the most popular lifestyle searches this year, the timeless saree was the most shopped product in 2023 on Flipkart. Within the fashion category, women's clothing across ethnic, contemporary, and western wear remained at the top of shopping lists," read the report.

On the gadgets front, besides bullet headphones, the e-marketplace witnessed almost 3.2 times growth in premium laptops and a 100 per cent surge in tablet demand in 2023, reflecting the desire to upgrade for many.

Shoppers spent an average of seven hours on the homegrown e-commerce marketplace this year, it said.

The report also saw a four-time growth in action and adventure cameras and a three-time growth in premium styling products as compared to 2022.

"Face-care products were the most shopped under the grooming category, followed by hair care and body care. The most popular face-care product was face wash, specifically those with glycolic acid and salicylic acid, followed by shampoo under the hair care category and moisturisers under body-care category," it added.

Further, 'The Gift of Giving' also remained strong throughout the year with shoppers across India going on a gift card shopping spree.

"The third-party brand gift cards on Flipkart grew by 40 per cent in 2023 as compared to 2022, especially for the gold and diamond jewellery and gaming categories," it noted.

Also, as per the report, the rising appetite for shopping was shared by metros and tier-one and tier-two cities alike.

So, while metropolitan hubs like Bengaluru and New Delhi topped the list of metro city shoppers' chart; Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Varanasi, Ernakulam, Guwahati, Cuttack, Medinipur, and Bankura were some of the top tier-1, 2 and 3 cities that had the busiest shopping carts this year with many of them sharing shopping preferences.

"The FlipTrends report 2023 shows consumer behaviour in a country that is possibly the most diverse when it comes to shopper profiles. This trend report is based on shopper behaviour throughout this year, unveiling the pulse of purchase and search behaviour," said Ravi Vijaya Raghavan, senior vice-president (analytics and data science) at Flipkart.

Also Read

Big discounts expected on iPhone 14 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Amazon most popular e-com site with highest orders from Bengaluru: Survey

How an advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan landed Flipkart in trouble

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023: Top Smartphone brands to buy in sale

CRISIL downgrades Edelweiss Financial Ltd's long-term rating to 'A+'

Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Nippon Steel

Go First lessors propose MRO agency to maintain aircraft, RP tells HC

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of four step down subsidiaries

Google vs MakeMyTrip trademark case: A curious case of 'confusion'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India ecommerce marketFlipkartOnline shopping

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story