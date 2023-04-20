Home / Companies / News / After initial success, Netflix to roll-out more features for ad-based plans

After initial success, Netflix to roll-out more features for ad-based plans

It appears that Netflix is happy with the progress of its Basic 'with ads' plan. The plan was launched for the first time in November

BS Web Team New Delhi
After initial success, Netflix to roll-out more features for ad-based plans

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

To curb the practice of password sharing and add new customers to its folds, Netflix has announced new features to its ad-supported plan without any additional cost, India Today (IT) reported. The ad-supported plans cost less but come with advertisements.

 

The streaming giant wrote to its investors that its latest plan aims to provide better value to its subscribers. Moreover, the company is upgrading the quality offered on its platform for cheaper plans from 720p earlier to 1080p now. In addition to this, the company will allow two users to watch content at the same time.

 

So far, the company has decided to launch the latest plan only in select countries, and it will be available only in Canada and Spain starting today. The plan will be made available in 12 more countries by the end of this month, the IT report said.

 

Taking cues from the company's Q1 2023 letter to investors, it appears that Netflix is happy with the progress of its Basic with Ads plan. The plan was launched for the first time in November. The letter also revealed that the total revenue per user in the US for the advertising plan exceeded the returns offered by the standard plan.

 

Netflix has made arrangements to add content to make more TV shows and movies available on the Basic with Ads plan. This has been done to ensure that subscribers have almost the same number of shows and movies to watch as are available with the standard plan.

 

To curb the issue of users sharing their passwords and using Netflix for free, Netflix is planning the rollout of a paid password-sharing option that will allow users to share their accounts with people they don't live with. This will carry an additional cost. This feature has been rolled out in four countries so far, which include Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain, in 2023.

 


Topics :Netflix IndiaNetflixAmazon Prime VideoAmazon PrimeStreaming video marketBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

Also Read

Here is how Netflix plans to put an end to password sharing on its platform

Come 2023, you will not be able to share Netflix password with others

Netflix to take its India strategy global to boost growth, retain customers

"Password" most widely used password in India, "bigbasket" fourth: Report

What is two-factor authentication?

Jaguar Land Rover revs up for electric race; can it meet its 2030 target?

Social media platform Koo laid off 30% of staff in recent months: Report

Reddit announces decision to start charging for access to its API

Fresh layoffs begin at Meta globally, technical employees most hit

Tesla's income decreases by 24% to $2.7 billion amid EV price cuts

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story