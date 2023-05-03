Home / Companies / News / After Ola, three others to repay customers for 'off board charger'

After Ola, three others to repay customers for 'off-board charger'

All the three electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the ministry of heavy industries on Wednesday expressing their willingness to repay customers

Surajeet Das GuptaNitin Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Days after Ola Electric agreed to reimburse customers for paying for “off-board chargers”, three other companies — Ather Energy, TVS and Hero MotoCorp’s Vida — have followed suit. All three electric two-wheeler manufacturers wrote to the Ministry of Heavy Industries on Wednesday expressing their willingness to repay customers.

The total amount to be reimbursed by all four defaulter OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) is Rs 287 crore.
The companies have also agreed to add the off-board charger as part of the ex-factory scooter price. Business Standard has reviewed copies of the letters.

Bengaluru-based Ather will reimburse Rs 140 crore to 95,000 consumers of its 450X model of electric two-wheeler (E2W).
Along with this, the ministry will recover Rs 25 crore from Ather for the reduced battery capacity on account of not buying the upgraded software.

Hero MotoCorp will repay Rs 2.23 crore to 1,100 consum

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityElectric VehiclesAther EnergyTVS Group

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

