Food delivery app Swiggy launches invite-only 'One BLCK' premium membership

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday introduced ‘One BLCK’, an invite-only premium membership designed to provide ‘highest level of convenience and service’. In an exchange filing on Wednesday, quick commerce stated that this service would cost Rs 299 for three months for select users.

The platform is looking to leverage and expand on its subscription offerings through this new membership. Since the launch of Swiggy One in 2021, around 80 per cent of its members use two or more services on the platform, spending three times more than non-members, the company said. Swiggy aims to further enhance customer experience and drive growth with One BLCK by targeting premium users with tailored services.

What is Swiggy One BLCK?

One BLCK offers members faster deliveries, an on-time guarantee for food orders, and perks while dining out. These perks can include complimentary cocktails, drinks, or desserts. Members will also gain access to ‘top-tier customer support’ with personalised and priority assistance.

How is One BLCK different from Swiggy One?

The membership includes all the benefits of the existing Swiggy One plan, such as unlimited free deliveries on food and Instamart, exclusive discounts, and dine-out privileges. Additionally, members will gain access to exclusive offers from partner brands like Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Hamleys, and Cinepolis, the company announced.

To celebrate the launch, members will also get a complimentary Yatra Prime membership.

Phani Kishan, co-founder and chief growth officer of Swiggy described it as the ‘business-class equivalent’ for customers, aiming to redefine premium service standards in the industry. Adding that One BLCK is the first premium membership in India offering integrated benefits across food delivery, quick commerce, and dining out.

“Swiggy One BLCK is designed for users who demand the highest levels of service, convenience, and exclusive privileges. This launch sets a new benchmark for premium memberships,” Kishan said.

Launch details and price

Available by invitation only, One BLCK is priced at Rs 299 for a three-month plan during its launch phase. Invitations will be rolled out in stages, allowing select users across India to upgrade their existing Swiggy One memberships.