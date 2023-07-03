Home / Companies / News / Ahead of IPO, Senco Gold collects over Rs 121 cr from anchor investors

Ahead of IPO, Senco Gold collects over Rs 121 cr from anchor investors

Jewellery retail player Senco Gold Ltd on Monday said it has mobilised Rs 121.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Senco Gold's Rs 405-crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 270 crore.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 9:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jewellery retail player Senco Gold Ltd on Monday said it has mobilised Rs 121.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.

The company has allocated 38.33 lakh shares to 21 funds at an average price of Rs 317 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Societe Generale, Elara India Opportunities Fund, 3P India Equity Fund 1, Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), WhiteOak Capital MF, Sundaram MF, Bandhan MF, Jupiter India Fund and Max Life Insurance Company are among the anchor investors.

Senco Gold's Rs 405-crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 270 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth Rs 135 crore by shareholder SAIF Partners India IV Ltd.

At present, SAIF Partners has a 19.23 per cent stake in the jewellery retail chain.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 301 to Rs 317 apiece, will open for public subscription on July 4 and conclude on July 6.

Of the Rs 270 crore, the company proposes to use Rs 196 crore of net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding working capital requirements and the remaining for general corporate purposes.

The Kolkata-based firm has 140 showrooms across 13 states and a total of 63 per cent of them are located in West Bengal. It also sells its products through various online platforms and undertakes wholesale exports of its jewellery, primarily to Dubai, Malaysia and Singapore.

IIFL Securities Ltd, Ambit Private Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Also Read

Jewellery retail major Senco IPO price band at Rs 301-317 per share

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Gold rebounds from 3-year low: Is it still a good time to invest?

Senco Gold's Rs 405 cr-IPO to open for public subscription on July 4

'2G-Mukt': Jio launches internet-enabled JioBharat phone at Rs 999

Delhi HC rules in favour of Nokia in patent infringement case against Oppo

APSEZ cargo handling grows by 11.5% to 101.4 MMT in April-June FY24

Own a Harley-Davidson at Rs 2.3 lakh: Firm rides in with 'affordable' X440

Murugappa Group posts 24% rise in net profit to Rs 6,846 crore in 2022-23

Topics :IPOJewellery sharesSenco Gold

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story