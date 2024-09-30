AI-Vistara merger: Systems integration in progress after initial assessment

A comprehensive enterprise assessment of all systems has been completed and the integration process is going on as part of the upcoming merger of Vistara with Air India, a senior official said on Monday.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, is set to be merged with Air India in November.

The process for the merger of the two full service carriers, announced in November 2022, is in progress.

Murali Karthik, VP & Head of Enterprise IT at Air India, stressed the importance of data-driven decision making process and a highly integrated system.