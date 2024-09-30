UST widens India footprint with Kochi campus, to create over 3,000 jobs

UST, a digital transformation solutions company, on Monday outlined plans to expand its footprint in India by adding 3,000 new jobs at its upcoming Kochi campus over next five years. The California, US-headquartered company is gearing up to inaugurate its own campus in Kochi, Kerala, by December 2027, according to a release. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp UST, which already has a facility operating out of Infopark Kochi, caters to the US, UK and Asia Pacific clients across domains such as healthcare, retail, telecom, financial services/asset management, and hi-tech. The company, which has a target of having 6,000 employees in the next five years (in Kochi), currently employs more than 2,800 people in its existing facility at Infopark Kochi.

The new UST campus will be completed in three years, and will be a 10-floor building with 4,400 seats, spread over 6,00,000 square feet.

"When the Kochi campus goes on stream, it will become the second owned campus in India for UST after Thiruvananthapuram," it said.

UST CEO Krishna Sudheendra said the new campus will not only strengthen the company's presence in the region but also attract more clients and create new work opportunities, positioning Kochi as a dynamic hub for innovation and growth.

UST, which began its India operations with headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, has expanded its presence across India with offices in Hyderabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, and Hosur.

In all, UST has 20,000 plus headcount in India, of which about 7,500 are in Thiruvananthapuram and 6,000 plus in Bengaluru.