Air India CEO apologises to flyers, outlines crash response and cuts

A day after Air India and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran admitted that the airline's communication with passengers had fallen short since the June 12 crash, Air India chief executive officer and managing director Campbell Wilson on Thursday sent an email to all frequent flyers, explaining the aftermath of the tragedy and sharing detailed information about flight cancellations and operational disruptions.

In an interview with Times Now on Wednesday evening, Chandrasekaran said “Absolutely,” when asked whether the airline’s communication with passengers had not been up to the mark.

The Tata Sons chairman added that Air India had, in the last three days, set up a “strategic communications team” in addition to its regular one and had issued a detailed public statement explaining the events of June 12 and the reasons for the subsequent wave of cancellations.

Following Chandrasekaran’s remarks, Air India issued a comprehensive late-night statement outlining the situation. It stated that 15 per cent of its international widebody flights would be cancelled from June 20 through mid-July. The airline attributed the decision to multiple factors, including ongoing safety inspections of 33 Boeing 787 aircraft mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airspace restrictions over parts of the Middle East, night curfews at certain international airports and operational caution exercised by its engineering and flying teams. In his email to frequent flyers on Thursday evening, Wilson acknowledged the “deep sorrow” over the loss of 241 passengers and crew members, and 34 people on the ground, calling the AI171 crash on June 12 in Ahmedabad a “devastating event”.

He said Air India was working closely with authorities and remained fully committed to supporting the affected families. “Words cannot express the pain we feel for the families and loved ones affected by this devastating event,” he wrote. Wilson outlined the qualifications of AI171’s flight crew, stating that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal had over 10,000 hours of experience flying widebody aircraft and First Officer Clive Kunder had more than 3,400 hours. He assured flyers that the aircraft had undergone all required maintenance checks. ALSO READ: AI171 black box not being sent to US for forensic probe, clarifies Centre “The plane was well maintained, with its last major check in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December 2025. Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025. Both the aircraft and engines were regularly monitored, showing no issues before the flight,” he noted.

He confirmed that 26 of the airline’s 33 Boeing 787 aircraft had undergone DGCA-mandated enhanced safety inspections and had been cleared for service. The remaining aircraft would be inspected before returning to operations. “As a confidence-building measure,” he added, “we have elected to continue enhanced pre-flight safety checks on our Boeing 787 fleet and, as an added measure, our Boeing 777 aircraft.” Wilson candidly acknowledged that these additional checks, along with other external and operational factors, had resulted in a “higher-than-usual number of cancellations” in recent days. He reiterated that, due to the enhanced safety checks and other external disruptions, the airline would “reduce our international widebody flights by around 15 per cent starting June 20, 2025, through to at least mid-July.” This move, he said, would “allow us to have more backup aircraft ready to handle any unexpected issues.”

Wilson added that passengers affected by the reduced schedule would be contacted directly and offered the choice of rebooking at no additional cost or receiving a full refund. “We understand that this temporary reduction to our schedule may affect your travel plans, and we’re deeply sorry for any inconvenience,” he wrote. “This is a challenging time for all of us... Your trust means everything to us,” Wilson wrote, thanking flyers for their patience. In the Times Now interview, Chandrasekaran said: “Today, we have put out the first comprehensive media statement explaining what happened on June 12, explaining why there have been so many subsequent cancellations, and then given passengers the exact number—that these are the total number of flights that have been cancelled.”