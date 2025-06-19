Crisil acquires minority stake in Online PSB Loans Ltd for ₹33 crore

Crisil, the provider of ratings, data, research, analytics and solutions, has invested Rs 33.25 crore to acquire a minority stake in Online PSB Loans Ltd (OPL).

In December 2024, Crisil had announced its intention to invest.

OPL is a digital credit infrastructure company that develops and integrates advanced technologies, transforming the credit ecosystem through end-to-end automation, Crisil said in a regulatory filing.

The company facilitates ease of credit delivery to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail borrowers through unique analytics and artificial intelligence/machine learning-based solutions, enabling faster credit decision making, it said.

OPL's offerings enable financial institutions to enhance their MSME lending infrastructure, it said.