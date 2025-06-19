Home / Companies / News / Wipro inks 10-year lease for office space in MMR's Mindspace Business Park

Wipro inks 10-year lease for office space in MMR's Mindspace Business Park

The tech firm has taken space in building no. 2 of Mindspace Business Park with parking for 194 cars and a monthly rent of Rs 2.5 crore at Rs 64 per sq ft

Wipro
This space is an extension of Wipro’s Navi Mumbai footprint, as it has already leased 3.45 lakh sq ft of office space in building no. 7 of the Mindspace Business Park. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 5:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Wipro has leased 3.87 lakh square feet (sq ft) of office space at Mindspace Business Park in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for a tenure of 10 years, according to lease-related documents provided by Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm.
 
The Indian multinational technology firm will pay a monthly rent of almost Rs 2.5 crore, which translates to Rs 64 per sq ft per month. The rent will escalate by 5 per cent every year. The company has already paid a security deposit of Rs 14.86 crore.
 
The office space is located in building no. 2 of the Mindspace Business Park and is spread across floors 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11. The carpet area of the leased space is around 2.71 lakh sq ft. Along with the office space, Wipro will get car parking for 194 cars, according to the lease deed. 
 
The fresh lease commenced on July 31, 2024. However, the transaction was registered on May 21, 2025, with the relevant administrative authorities. The transaction incurred a registration fee of Rs 30,000 and a stamp duty of Rs 7.91 lakh.
 
This space is an extension of Wipro’s Navi Mumbai footprint, as it has already leased 3.45 lakh sq ft of office space in building no. 7 of the Mindspace Business Park.
 
Mindspace Airoli East (Mindspace Business Park) is spread across an area of 50.1 acres. Of this, 4.7 million square feet (msf) have been developed, with a total leasable area of 6.8 msf. 
 
The business park is located in Kalwa Trans Thane Creek (TTC), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) industrial area in the registration sub-district of Thane, a part of MMR.
 
The business park is also part of the portfolio of K Raheja-backed Mindspace Business Parks real estate investment trust (REIT)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crisil acquires minority stake in Online PSB Loans Ltd for ₹33 crore

Amazon to invest Rs 2,000 cr in India to expand logistics, improve safety

Attero to invest ₹100 crore to scale rare earth recycling capacity

Vedanta contributed ₹4.5 trn to govt in last 10 yrs, ₹55,349 cr in FY25

Welspun Living to launch large-scale skilling programme for textile sector

Topics :WiproReal Estate Office spaces

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story