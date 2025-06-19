Home / Companies / News / Vedanta contributed ₹4.5 trn to govt in last 10 yrs, ₹55,349 cr in FY25

In FY25 alone, the company contributed Rs 55,349 crore (37 per cent of the consolidated revenue) through direct and indirect taxes, royalties, dividends, and other statutory payments

Vedanta
In India, Vedanta has operations in 15 states, with Rajasthan operations contributing Rs 25,436 crore and Odisha Rs 9,176 crore to the exchequer in FY25 | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd has contributed Rs 4.5 lakh crore to the government exchequer over the last 10 years.

In its annual Tax Transparency Report (TTR), the company reaffirmed its commitment to transparent and responsible tax practices.

The company said it has "contributed Rs 4,48,830 crore to exchequer across its domestic and international operations over the past decade (FY15-16 to FY24-25)."  In FY25 alone, the company contributed Rs 55,349 crore (37 per cent of the consolidated revenue) through direct and indirect taxes, royalties, dividends, and other statutory payments. Of this, Rs 54,595 crore was contributed to the exchequer.

In India, Vedanta has operations in 15 states, with Rajasthan operations contributing Rs 25,436 crore and Odisha Rs 9,176 crore to the exchequer in FY25.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading natural resources, critical minerals, energy and technology companies, spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, UAE, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

