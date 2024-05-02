Home / Companies / News / Air India deploys A350 on international route with Delhi-Dubai flight

Air India deploys A350 on international route with Delhi-Dubai flight

The Tata Group-owned carrier is now operating a daily service between Delhi and Dubai, with the plane featuring a three-class cabin configuration with 316 seats

Currently, Air India operates 72 flights a week to Dubai from five Indian cities, of which 32 are from Delhi.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air India has commenced services with its A350 aircraft on the international route by operating the first Delhi-Dubai flight on Wednesday and plans to fly the wide-body plane on more overseas routes in the coming months.

The Tata Group-owned carrier is now operating a daily service between Delhi and Dubai, with the plane featuring a three-class cabin configuration with 316 seats.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a release on Thursday, Air India said it commenced flights on the Delhi-Dubai route using its A350-900 aircraft on Wednesday and currently, it is the only airline to deploy the plane between India and Dubai.

A source in the know said the airline is likely to start deploying the A350 plane for operations on the London route by November.

The airline will also be operating the plane on more international routes.

Air India started inducting the A350 planes this year and are being used for domestic flights as well. The airline has placed an order for 40 A350 planes and at least four of them are in its fleet.

Currently, Air India operates 72 flights a week to Dubai from five Indian cities, of which 32 are from Delhi.

Also Read

Air India's new Airbus A350 to enter commercial service on January 22

Dubai rainfall explained: Cloud seeding to drainage management system

Not cloud seeding, climate change to blame for Dubai floods: Scientists

Dubai gets over a year's worth of rainfall in 24hrs: Here's what happened

Air India begins commercial operations of wide-body A350 aircraft

Vodafone Idea in talks to avail loans worth $1.8 billion, says report

LTTS signs €45 mn deal to train European auto supplier Forvia's engineers

American Express opens its largest campus worldwide in Gurugram, India

Dairy giant Amul to sponsor US and South Africa in T20 World Cup in June

NPCI inks pact with Bank of Namibia for developing UPI-like payment system

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air IndiaDelhiDubai

First Published: May 02 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story