Home / Companies / News / Air India Express launches 'freedom sale' with fares starting from ₹1,279

Air India Express launches 'freedom sale' with fares starting from ₹1,279

Passengers can avail of 25% off Xpress Biz fares and 20% off extra baggage with Air India Express, as part of their special Freedom Sale to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day

Air India Express
Air India Express operates over 500 daily flights, connecting 38 domestic and 17 international destinations. Its fleet has grown to 116 aircraft, the release added.
Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Air India Express has rolled out a special ‘Freedom Sale’ to celebrate India’s 79th Independence Day, offering reduced ticket prices on both domestic and international flights.
 
The sale went live on 10 August through the carrier’s official website (www.airindiaexpress.com) and mobile application. From 11 to 15 August, the offer will also be accessible via all major booking platforms. 
 
Travellers can use this offer to book flights between 19 August and 31 March 2026, including major Indian festivals such as Onam, Durga Puja, Deepawali, and Christmas, the company’s release noted.
 
Under this scheme, domestic fares start at ₹1,279, while international tickets begin at ₹4,279.
 
Air India Express operates over 500 daily flights, connecting 38 domestic and 17 international destinations. Its fleet has grown to 116 aircraft, the release added. 

Fare Categories Offered

The Freedom Sale includes different fare types, catering to the passenger's needs:
  • Xpress Lite: A zero check-in baggage option, available only via the airline’s website.     
  • Xpress Value: Comes with standard check-in baggage, starting at ₹1,379 for domestic routes and ₹4,479 for international journeys.  
  • Xpress Biz: A business-class style service featuring a seat pitch of up to 58 inches, now offered on more than 40 newly inducted aircraft.

Perks for Members of the Airline’s Loyalty Programme

  • 25% off Xpress Biz fares
  • 20% discount on extra baggage

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Just a month old in Mahindra Group, Anish Shah said 'no' to Anand Mahindra

JM Financial unit to sell 2.1% stake in JMFHLL to Bajaj Allianz Life

Premium

Raksha Bandhan rush: Quick commerce platforms face demand overload

Public charging infra development vital for EV adoption: Maruti Suzuki

PNB set to sell NPAs worth ₹5,000 cr, eyes 50% minimum realisation: MD

Topics :Independence DayAir IndiaAviationair india expressfestivals

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story