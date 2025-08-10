Air India Express launches 'freedom sale' with fares starting from ₹1,279

Air India Express has rolled out a special ‘Freedom Sale’ to celebrate India’s 79th Independence Day, offering reduced ticket prices on both domestic and international flights.

The sale went live on 10 August through the carrier's official website (www.airindiaexpress.com) and mobile application. From 11 to 15 August, the offer will also be accessible via all major booking platforms.

Travellers can use this offer to book flights between 19 August and 31 March 2026, including major Indian festivals such as Onam, Durga Puja, Deepawali, and Christmas, the company’s release noted.