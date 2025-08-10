Home / Companies / News / PNB set to sell NPAs worth ₹5,000 cr, eyes 50% minimum realisation: MD

PNB set to sell NPAs worth ₹5,000 cr, eyes 50% minimum realisation: MD

The total business of PNB rose by 11.6 per cent to ₹27.19 crore at the end of the first quarter of the current financial year.

Ashok Chandra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Punjab National Bank (PNB)
Ashok Chandra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Punjab National Bank (PNB)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a bid to shore up recovery, the country's second-largest public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has identified about 100 non-performing asset (NPA) accounts for sale to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) during the current financial year.

"More than 100 accounts we have identified...the book size will be somewhere around ₹4,000-5,000 crore. That is the outstanding book (for sale to ARCs)," PNB MD and CEO Ashok Chandra told PTI in an interview.

Asked about the amount the bank can realise from the sale, he said, "We expect to recover something in the range of 40-50 per cent minimum. Through that route also, we are expecting a good recovery should happen this financial year".

There may be an account where 100 per cent recovery is also going to take place because you have good security now, but in some cases it could be low, he said, adding that "we are anticipating that average recovery should be 40-50 per cent minimum".

Chandra also said the bank has devised the right strategies to touch a milestone of ₹30 trillion total business by the end of the current financial year.

The total business of PNB rose by 11.6 per cent to Rs 27.19 crore at the end of the first quarter of the current financial year. It is closely followed by Bank of Baroda with a total business of Rs 26.43 lakh crore and Canara Bank at Rs 25.64 lakh crore at the end of June 30, 2025.

"We have a target of Rs 29.56 lakh crore for the current financial year. We may do better than our target and can touch Rs 30 lakh crore by March next year, but let me add that we are very mindful that whatever the top line, we are going to build, it should add profit to my bank," he said.

He emphasised that PNB is very conscious of the operating profit, and even in the first quarter itself, the bank has recorded the highest ever operating profit of Rs 7,081 crore.

"Whether it is deposit mobilisation or the corporate loan book, everything should add to the bottom line of the bank. So, that is the reason now, bulk deposits have been brought down and the corporate deposits have curtailed to a great extent," he said.

Sharing the strategy to achieve the goal, Chandra said the bank targets a minimum 11-12 per cent credit growth and 9-10 per cent deposit growth in FY26.

"We have a good pipeline of corporate loan book of Rs 1.29 lakh crore, which is in various stages of disbursement. There has been muted growth in the past, as there was a low-yielding advanced corporate loan book. We have shed that. Now, we are very mindful that whatever loan book we are going to build, it should make a good contribution to operating profit," he said.

Chandra expressed confidence that there will be at least a double-digit digit from Q2 onwards as far as the corporate loan segment is concerned.

He also highlighted that the lender is very aggressive in corporate lending and has provided confidence to corporate borrowers that decisions will be taken within 15 days.

"Anything which comes to the head office, within 15 days, we are going to communicate the decision. This has given a lot of confidence to the corporates," he said.

The bank is also aggressive as far as project finance is concerned, he said, adding that, "We have created a dedicated cell, which is headed by a General Manager, for the project financing.

In the MSME segment, he said, the bank has grown at 17-18 per cent and that growth will continue, while core retail loans in housing, vehicle and education would also continue to grow at 17 per cent.

Stressing that agriculture is a important component for the bank now, he said, "There is one component that is self help group, where we have put lot of focus, and we are seeing that this year, at least 30-40 per cent growth should happen in self help group portfolio, because that constitutes my small and marginal farmer category and forms part of priority sector lending."  The bank is also putting a lot of focus on the food processing sector and infrastructure-related facilities like godowns and cold storage for the rural areas, he added.

In a bid to promote lending, the bank has been holding loan outreach programmes for various segments, including MSME and agriculture, at regular intervals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Group CEOs see broad-based FY25 pay hikes led by growth sectors

Marico aims double-digit growth in Indian business from Q2, says MD

India set to join top William Grant markets with Balvenie Fifty launch

Tata Steel eyes ₹7k cr gross merchandise value from 'Aashiyana' in FY26

BharatPe to raise funds before IPO, listing not on card in FY26: CEO

Topics :Punjab National BankNon performing assetsIndian banking sectorBanking sector

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story