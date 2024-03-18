Home / Companies / News / Air India Express will operate over 360 daily flights in summer schedule

Air India Express will operate over 360 daily flights in summer schedule

The airline is in the process of completing the merger with AIX Connect (earlier known as AirAsia India) and the schedule includes flights of both carriers

Air India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 3:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air India Express will operate more than 360 daily flights during the summer schedule, with international services set to rise by over 20 per cent.

The airline is in the process of completing the merger with AIX Connect (earlier known as AirAsia India) and the schedule includes flights of both carriers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a release on Monday, Tata Group-owned Air India Express said it will offer over 360 daily departures during the summer schedule.

Compared to last year's summer schedule, there will be an increase of over 25 per cent in domestic flights and more than 20 per cent rise in overseas services.
 

"This translates to an additional 55 domestic flights and 19 international flights, bringing the total to 259 domestic and 109 international departures," the release said.

Generally, the summer schedule is from the last Sunday of March till the last Saturday of October. In 2024, the summer schedule will be from March 31 till October 26.

Among others, the airline will be increasing its frequencies to destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Jeddah, and Sharjah.

Currently, Air India Express operates over 360 daily flights with a fleet of 67 aircraft -- 39 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s.
 

Also Read

Air India announces senior level appointments; Klaus Goersch new COO

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Air India Express to operate non-stop flights to Kochi, Imphal from Kolkata

Domestic air traffic rises 4.8% to 12.64 mn in Feb, 155K faced delays

Tata airlines: Air India Express, AirAsia India commence interline bookings

BAT starts $2 billion buyback after selling part of its stake in ITC

FLY91 starts commercial operations with maiden flight from Goa to B'luru

Entrepreneurs should be driven by Passion, not money, says Zomato CEO

P&G India appoints Kumar Venkatasubramanian as CEO effective May 1

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy gifts shares worth Rs 240 cr to grandson

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air IndiaflightAviationairlines

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story