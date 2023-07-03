Air India logs steepest fall in June on-time performance, shows data

The airline, run by the Tata group, saw its average daily on-time performance (OTP) drop from 83.27 per cent in May to 69.92 per cent in June, according to the data, which has been reviewed by Business Standard. SpiceJet remains at the bottom of the OTP chart with its punctuality dipping from 66.91 per cent in May to 63.38 per cent.

