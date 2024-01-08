Air India's virtual travel assistant is now on Whatsapp. Details here

, AI.g, on WhatsApp. Air India on Monday announced that it has now extended access to its Generative AI-powered, AI.g, on WhatsApp.

The multilingual chatbot's seamless accessibility on WhatsApp opens up a new guest support channel for Air India, helping travellers to ask questions across a wide spectrum of over 1,300 travel-related topics and access a host of features, The Tata Group-owned airline said in a press release.





Speaking on the development, Rajesh Dogra, chief customer experience officer of Air India, said, "Bringing AI.g to WhatsApp is a testament to that commitment. The accessibility and immediacy of WhatsApp align perfectly with our vision for customer service – we want to be where our guests are, providing them with instant, relevant information and assistance at their fingertips, 24/7."

"Through a simple WhatsApp chat, Air India guests will now be able to easily check real-time flight status and baggage information, download boarding pass or get a copy of their e-tickets, select seats, check the status of customer support requests generated online, and ask many other common questions, without having to call the airline's customer contact centre," it added.

Catering to a growing base of Air India's customers around the world, AI.g speaks four languages- Hindi, English, French, and German.

Guests can also chat with AI.g using the WhatsApp number +919667034444.



