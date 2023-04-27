

Air India said in a statement that it is utilising Sabre's consultancy expertise and distribution services to help determine optimal routes for its existing and new fleets. Air India on Wednesday announced a new multi-year deal with Nasdaq-listed Sabre Corporation that will allow travel agents and corporations worldwide to access the Indian airline's fares and seats via Sabre's global travel marketplace.



"The Indian travel market is back, and it's coming back strong," said Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial & transformation officer Air India. However, the deal's value was not made public.



"This long-term global distribution partnership will support our ambitious growth plans while paving the ground for our transition towards a more dynamic, merchandising-focused model, designed to unlock the value of Air India's products and services," he added. He said, "So, we're delighted to have re-established, and enhanced, our relationship with Sabre at this transformative time for Air India, and the wider Indian travel marketplace."



The airline has also placed this year's largest aircraft order in aviation history for 470 planes as it looks for a big leap into global skies. Air India is seeking a multi-stage transformation roadmap to become a "world class global airline with an Indian heart."



Earlier this month, the airline announced the completion of the first phase of its five-year transformation plan, called Vihaan.AI. The first stage of the airline's transformation journey was dedicated to addressing legacy issues and laying the groundwork for future growth. The flag carrier is expanding its fleet and network, modernising its customer offering, and improving operational reliability.



The company said that Sabre's consulting services with Air India include a thorough market analysis, the creation of new hub and schedule structural designs, and detailed planning of route network and capacity over a ten-year period. The new Sabre agreement follows the company's announcement that it will use artificial intelligence-driven chatbots and other initiatives as part of a $200 million investment to modernise its digital systems.