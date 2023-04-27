Home / Companies / News / Suzlon bags order for 39-MW wind energy project from First Energy

Suzlon bags order for 39-MW wind energy project from First Energy

Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon on Thursday announced that it has bagged a 39-MW wind power project from Thermax Group company First Energy

New Delhi
Suzlon bags order for 39-MW wind energy project from First Energy

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon on Thursday announced that it has bagged a 39-MW wind power project from Thermax Group company First Energy.

This order is part of a 100-MW wind-solar hybrid project by First Energy 5 Pvt Ltd, a company statement said.

Suzlon will install 13 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each.

The project, to be located at Thalaikattupuram, Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the project including erection and commissioning.

Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

J P Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group, said in the statement, "This is our first order with the (Thermax) group and features our 3 MW series product, which is one of the largest wind turbines in India today."

Ravi Damaraju, Director, First Energy, said, "As a leading renewable energy solutions provider with proven technology, Suzlon is the right partner for us for this project.

Also Read

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

COP27: Australia announces to sign up with global offshore wind alliance

India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency

It's challenge to meet tariffs for wind power in India: Engie MD

NTPC, Tata Motors: Analysts bet on renewable energy stocks for long-haul

Bajaj Finserv Q4 profit rises 31%, announces dividend of Rs 0.8 per share

Swiggy partners with apna to hire 10,000 gig workers from tier 2, 3 cities

Hindustan Unilever's earnings margin shrinks after increased commodity cost

After IPL, JioCinema now lands a deal to stream Warner Bros, HBO content

IOCL pumps to sell Tesla EV batteries; companies announce national alliance

Topics :Suzlonrenewable energywind energy sector

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story