Home / Companies / News / Air India to add more than 400 weekly flights over the next 6 months

Air India to add more than 400 weekly flights over the next 6 months

On international routes, Air India plans to operate over 200 weekly flights, of which over 80 have already been added

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Air India plans to add more than 400 weekly flights on its domestic and international routes until March 2024 as part of the winter schedule 2023, the Tata group-owned airline said on Friday.

To strengthen its domestic network, Air India would add more than 200 weekly flights over the next six months on the back of expected new aircraft deliveries, Air India said in a release. 

The flights would ply on several routes touching major Indian cities such as Mumbai and Delhi, it added.

On international routes, the carrier plans to operate over 200 weekly flights, of which over 80 have already been added. The airline also plans to add four new international destinations to its network, which will be announced in due course.

The airline has also ramped up the frequency by 25x weekly flights (each way) on eight international routes across points in Southeast Asia, United States, and Europe at the onset of the Winter Schedule 2023.

Weekly frequencies on Mumbai-Singapore has gone up from 7x to 13x, Delhi-Bangkok 7x to 14x, Delhi-Dhaka from 7x to 12x, Delhi-Newark (New Jersey) from 3x to 4x, Delhi-San Francisco from 10x to 11x, Delhi Washington DC from 3x to 4x, Delhi- Copenhagen from 3x to 4x, Delhi-Milan from 4x to 5x, Mumbai-Doha from 7x to 9x.

Commenting on the development, Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director of Air India, said, “While modernising our fleet and introducing new products and services is a top priority in Air India’s ongoing transformation journey, we are equally focused on densifying and expanding our route network to capture the rapidly growing demand in the market. The next few months are exciting for Air India and our guests, indeed.”

Meanwhile, the airline has opened flights on four new routes, including Bengaluru-Singapore, Kochi- Doha, Kolkata-Bangkok, and Mumbai-Melbourne. 

Between now and March 2024, the airline expects to induct over 30 widebody and narrowbody aircraft to its fleet, including six A350s, four B777s and 20 A320neos.

Also Read

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Weekly F&O Expiry: Nifty could gyrate between 18,475-18,575 on Thursday

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Titan Company Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 916 cr; income up 37%

Worked 15 hrs a day, slept on office table after long days at L&T: Naik

Arvind Fashions to sell Sephora retail division to Reliance for Rs 99.02 cr

IT-focused cities in India seeing job de-growth: Naukri JobSpeak report

NTPC produces 19 MT coal from captive mines in Apr-Oct; supply at 20 MT

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air Indiadomestic flightsinternational flightsflightsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story