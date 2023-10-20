Airtel 5G Plus service now live in 22 districts of Jammu and Kashmir

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Friday announced that Airtel 5G Plus service is available across all 22 districts in Jammu and Kashmir. The company now has over 0.9 million 5G customers on its network in the state.

"Airtel's 5G service is now available across all districts and union territories in the country. Airtel has extensively rolled out its network making its services available across all districts in Jammu and Kashmir. From the panoramic Dal Lake, the enchanting valleys of Kashmir, the remote villages of Ladakh to the sand dunes of Nubra Valley, Airtel continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout," said the company in a BSE filing.

Furthermore, it has also brought the far‐flung remote villages along the national borders onto the digital superhighway, it said.

Commenting on the milestone, Adarsh Verma, chief operating officer (COO) – Jammu and Kashmir, Bharti Airtel said, "We were the first telco to deploy high‐speed 5G technology in the state, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting lives of our customers. We thank all our 0.9 million customers for embracing Airtel 5G Plus network.

"We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritising cutting‐edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the state's widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 22 districts," Verma said.

Over the past year, Airtel has been at the cutting edge of 5G innovation, successfully demonstrating the transformative power of 5G through a range of compelling use cases that have revolutionised how customers live their lives and conduct business. These include establishing India's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru and partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to convert its Chakan manufacturing unit into India's first 5G‐enabled auto manufacturing facility.

Airtel recently launched the Airtel Xstream Air Fiber, the first wireless home Wi‐Fi service in India powered by Airtel 5G Plus, in Delhi and Mumbai, showcasing its outstanding 5G capabilities for consumers.

Airtel, Ericsson test new tech

On Thursday, Bharti Airtel and Ericsson tested a new technology that claims to save devices' battery on the 5G network.

Ericsson claimed that its Reduced Capability (RedCap) solution will bring down complexity and extend the battery life of devices while delivering higher data rates.

"The successful testing of RedCap technology on our network will enable futuristic IoT [Internet of Things] broadband adoption for devices including wearables and industrial sensors in a way that is both cost and energy efficient. RedCap's broader applicability will further our innovation agenda to bring out newer applications for consumers, industries and enterprises," Bharti Airtel chief technology officer (CTO) Randeep Sekhon said.

Ericsson RedCap is a new radio access network (RAN) software solution that creates new 5G use cases and enables more 5G connections from devices such as smartwatches, other wearables, and industrial sensors and augmented and virtual reality devices.