Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Standard Chartered India CEO Zarin Daruwala to retire in April 2025

Standard Chartered India CEO Zarin Daruwala to retire in April 2025

Daruwala, who is one of the two female heads of large foreign banks in the country, joined the lender in 2016 as CEO for India

Zarin Daruwala
The UK lender, which is undergoing a broader management reshuffle and restructuring of some of its divisions, has lost several key personnel in India, where it is intensifying efforts to capture a larger share of the country’s growing wealth
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 3:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Saikat Das and Preeti Singh

Standard Chartered Plc’s chief executive officer for India and Southeast Asia, Zarin Daruwala, will retire April 1 after serving more than eight years in the role.
 
Daruwala, who is one of the two female heads of large foreign banks in the country, joined the lender in 2016 as CEO for India. The bank said it would provide an update on her successor in due course. Bloomberg News first reported on Daruwala’s planned departure earlier Wednesday. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The UK lender, which is undergoing a broader management reshuffle and restructuring of some of its divisions, has lost several key personnel in India, where it is intensifying efforts to capture a larger share of the country’s growing wealth.

The bank is revamping its corporate and investment banking arm, removing layers of regional management to speed up decision-making and increase accountability for business performance, according to a Bloomberg report. In April, the bank appointed Singapore-based Sunil Kaushal as co-head of corporate and investment banking, with responsibility for ASEAN and Asia markets. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Market Close Highlights, Oct 9: Sensex sheds 167pts, Nifty nears 25k; RBI MPC holds rates at 6.5%

INDIA bloc to set aside restoration of Article 370 for now: Omar Abdullah

North Korea fortifies border, cuts final ties with South amid tensions

LIVE news: Cabinet gives nod to supply of fortified rice under welfare schemes till Dec 2028

Dulux paint maker Akzo Nobel India stock hits new high; zooms 19%

Topics :Standard Chartered Private EquitiesBank CEOIndia retail banking

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story