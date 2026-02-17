Home / Companies / News / Airtel Money gets RBI clearance to operate as Type II non-deposit NBFC

Airtel Money has secured RBI registration to function as a Type II non-deposit NBFC, with Bharti Airtel issuing the regulator's mandated disclaimer on financial soundness and liability obligations

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 7:30 PM IST
Airtel Money, a subsidiary of telecom major Bharti Airtel, received a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Type II, non-deposit accepting non-banking financial company, Bharti Airtel said in an exchange filing.
 
As advised by the regulator, Bharti added a disclosure saying that the RBI does not accept any responsibility or guarantee regarding the company’s current financial soundness or the correctness of any statements, representations or opinions expressed by the company, nor for the repayment of deposits or discharge of liabilities by the company.
 
Shares of Bharti Airtel closed 0.5 per cent lower at ₹2,019.75 per share.
 
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

