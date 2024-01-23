Home / Companies / News / Airtel prepays Rs 8,325 cr to clear 2015 spectrum acquisition liabilities

Airtel prepays Rs 8,325 cr to clear 2015 spectrum acquisition liabilities

Bharti Airtel won spectrum worth Rs 29,129.08 crore in the auctions that were held in March 2015

The company had paid Rs 11,374.7 crore, while the upfront amount due was Rs 7,832.20 cror
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 7:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bharti Airtel has prepaid Rs 8,325 crore to the Department of Telecom towards part prepayment of the deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in the 2015 auction, the company said on Tuesday.

Bharti Airtel won spectrum worth Rs 29,129.08 crore in the auctions that were held in March 2015. The company had paid Rs 11,374.7 crore, while the upfront amount due was Rs 7,832.20 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Bharti Airtel has prepaid Rs 8,325 crores to the Department of Telecom (Government of India) towards part prepayment of the deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in the auction of the year 2015, which were at an interest cost of 10 per cent," the company said in a statement.

Also Read

Airtel gains 4.8 mn unique 5G customers in 3 states within 1 year of launch

Airtel's contingent liabilities jump from Rs 4,100 cr to Rs 11,500 crore

Reliance, Vodafone, Airtel may increase their headcount by 25% in FY24

Trai directs annual audit for telcos, asks to refund overcharged tariff

Telecom Bill 2023: Here are 10 important changes that will impact you

Glenmark Life Sciences Q3 profit rises to Rs 119 cr, API biz up 6.4%

Infibeam Avenues profit up 15.7% at Rs 41.4 cr on strong festive season

Pidilite's Q3 profit jumps to Rs 510 crore on strong demand, lower costs

Serum Institute joins CEPI network to make vaccines for disease outbreaks

HDFC Bank first lender to issue 20 million credit cards, shows data

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AirtelloanSpectrum auctionsspectrumTelecom spectrum

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story