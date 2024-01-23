HDFC Bank first lender to issue 20 million credit cards, shows data

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
|Top 5 credit card issuers
|Banks
|Credit card oustanding (as on November end)
|HDFC BANK
|19512140
|SBI Card
|18251184
|ICICI BANK
|16206426
|AXIS BANK
|13437470
|KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK
|5666441
|Source RBI
HDFC Bank is the largest issuer of card issuers in the country, which commands over a fourth of the overall cards market in terms of numbers
First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 6:30 PM IST