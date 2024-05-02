Ajanta Pharma Q4 results: Net profit increases 66% to Rs 203 crore

Ajanta Pharma on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 66 per cent to Rs 203 crore in the March quarter, aided by robust sales across domestic and international markets.

The drugmaker had reported a net profit of Rs 122 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,054 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 as compared with Rs 882 crore in the year-ago period, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 816 crore as against Rs 588 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,209 crore for FY24 as compared with Rs 3,743 crore in FY23.

The company said it distributed Rs 642 crore to its shareholders in the form of dividend in FY24.

The drug firm generated a cash flow of Rs 812 crore and, given this financial position, the board of directors has approved the distribution of Rs 351 crore to shareholders in the form of a buyback.

The buyback will involve purchase of 10,28,881 equity shares at a price of Rs 2,770 per share, constituting 0.82 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital.

Shares of the company ended 0.68 per cent up at Rs 2,233.10 apiece on the BSE.