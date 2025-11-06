Zomato Hyperpure leases 5.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Bhiwandi

Zomato Hyperpure, an Eternal firm, has leased 5.5 lakh square feet (sq ft) of warehousing space in Bhiwandi, an industrial and logistics hub in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), at a starting monthly rent of Rs 1.7 crore. This is the third warehousing space leased by Hyperpure in MMR so far in 2025.

According to registration documents accessed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, Zomato Hyperpure has leased the space near Mauje Pogaon from Zuijin Developers for four years and seven months.

Zomato Hyperpure is a business-to-business (B2B) platform that provides kitchen solutions and is operated by restaurant aggregator Zomato.

What are the key terms of Zomato Hyperpure’s new warehousing lease? The handover date for the space was September 1, with a lock-in period of 48 months. The rent, starting from Rs 31 per sq ft per month, will escalate by 5 per cent every year. Zomato Hyperpure has paid a security deposit of Rs 8.57 crore for the facility. The transaction, registered on November 1, 2025, with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) department, incurred a stamp duty of Rs 26.98 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 1,000. How will Zomato Hyperpure use the Bhiwandi facility?

Zomato Hyperpure plans to use the leased space for inventory management, sourcing, and supplying various products — including fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, groceries, and seafood — to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and other establishments through its online platform under the ‘Hyperpure’ brand. The business will be operated either directly or through permitted affiliates, according to the registration document. Where else has Hyperpure leased warehousing space in 2025? In September, Hyperpure leased another 2.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Bhiwandi at a monthly rent of Rs 66.21 lakh. In January, it leased a warehousing unit with a built-up area of 2.53 lakh sq ft at Lodha Industrial and Logistics Park in Palava, also in MMR. The tenure of that lease agreement is five years, commencing on February 15, 2025.