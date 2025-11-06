Home / Companies / News / Zomato Hyperpure leases 5.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Bhiwandi

Zomato Hyperpure leases 5.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Bhiwandi

Zomato Hyperpure has leased 5.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Bhiwandi at Rs 1.7 crore a month, its third warehouse deal in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in 2025

Zomato Hyperpure
In September, Hyperpure leased another 2.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Bhiwandi at a monthly rent of Rs 66.21 lakh. (Photo: Eternal)
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Zomato Hyperpure, an Eternal firm, has leased 5.5 lakh square feet (sq ft) of warehousing space in Bhiwandi, an industrial and logistics hub in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), at a starting monthly rent of Rs 1.7 crore. This is the third warehousing space leased by Hyperpure in MMR so far in 2025.
 
According to registration documents accessed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, Zomato Hyperpure has leased the space near Mauje Pogaon from Zuijin Developers for four years and seven months.
 
Zomato Hyperpure is a business-to-business (B2B) platform that provides kitchen solutions and is operated by restaurant aggregator Zomato.
 
What are the key terms of Zomato Hyperpure’s new warehousing lease?
 
The handover date for the space was September 1, with a lock-in period of 48 months. The rent, starting from Rs 31 per sq ft per month, will escalate by 5 per cent every year. Zomato Hyperpure has paid a security deposit of Rs 8.57 crore for the facility.
 
The transaction, registered on November 1, 2025, with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) department, incurred a stamp duty of Rs 26.98 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 1,000.
 
How will Zomato Hyperpure use the Bhiwandi facility?
 
Zomato Hyperpure plans to use the leased space for inventory management, sourcing, and supplying various products — including fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, groceries, and seafood — to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and other establishments through its online platform under the ‘Hyperpure’ brand. The business will be operated either directly or through permitted affiliates, according to the registration document.
 
Where else has Hyperpure leased warehousing space in 2025?
 
In September, Hyperpure leased another 2.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Bhiwandi at a monthly rent of Rs 66.21 lakh.
 
In January, it leased a warehousing unit with a built-up area of 2.53 lakh sq ft at Lodha Industrial and Logistics Park in Palava, also in MMR. The tenure of that lease agreement is five years, commencing on February 15, 2025.
 
For the Palava facility, the company pays a monthly rent of over Rs 85.3 lakh, with an annual escalation of 5 per cent.
 
What does the warehousing market look like in 2025?
 
According to the Knight Frank India warehousing market report, total transaction volumes across the top eight Indian cities in 2025 so far stood at 49.2 million sq ft (msf). Mumbai was a standout performer, accounting for 20 per cent of total volumes in 2025 and 22 per cent of the volume transacted in the third quarter (Q3 2025).
 
Intense occupier activity during the quarter pushed volumes up in Mumbai by 123 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 2.5 msf in Q3 2025.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SP Group unit eyes January-end completion for 2-year mega bond sale

Sanmar Group inks long-term feedstock supply pacts with UAE's TA'ZIZ

ArcelorMittal reports 31.35% rise in net income to $377 million in Q3

Reliance trying to sell some cargoes of Middle Eastern oil in rare offer

ED summons Anil Ambani for questioning on Nov 14 in money laundering case

Topics :ZomatowarehouseWarehousing

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story