Alembic gets USFDA nod for generic eye infection treatment suspension

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Loteprednol Etabonate and Tobramycin ophthalmic suspension used for treatment of eye infection.
The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Loteprednol Etabonate and Tobramycin Ophthalmic Suspension of strength 0.5 per cent/0.3 per cent (5 mL and 10 mL), Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Alembic was granted a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) designation for this application. With this approval, Alembic is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity upon commercialisation, it added.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Zylet Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5 per cent/0.3 per cent, of Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, the company said.
Loteprednol etabonate and tobramycin ophthalmic suspension, 0.5 per cent/0.3 per cent, is indicated for steroid-responsive inflammatory ocular conditions for which a corticosteroid is indicated and where superficial bacterial ocular infection or a risk of bacterial ocular infection exists, the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app