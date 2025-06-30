Home / Companies / News / Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic cancer treatment injection

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic cancer treatment injection

The approval for the abbreviated new drug application is for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome injection of strengths 20 mg/10 mL and 50 mg/25 mL single-dose vials

patient, cancer, hospital, chemo
Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection is indicated for the treatment of ovarian Cancer Photo: AdobeStock
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received the final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome injection in different types of cancer.

The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) is for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome injection of strengths 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL) and 50 mg/25 mL (2 mg/mL) single-dose vials, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Why is Alembic Pharmaceuticals' share in demand today? Key details here

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference-listed drug product (RLD), Doxil Liposome Injection, 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL) and 50 mg/25 mL (2 mg/mL), of Baxter Healthcare Corporation, it added.

Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection is indicated for the treatment of ovarian Cancer, AIDS-Related Kaposi's sarcoma, and multiple myeloma, the company said.

Citing IQVIA data, Alembic said Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome injection, 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL) and 50 mg/25 mL (2mg/mL) single-dose vials have an estimated market size of $29 million for the 12 months ended March 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Alembic Pharmaceuticalscancer drugscancerUSFDA

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

