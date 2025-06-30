Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic cancer treatment injection

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received the final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome injection in different types of cancer.
The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) is for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome injection of strengths 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL) and 50 mg/25 mL (2 mg/mL) single-dose vials, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference-listed drug product (RLD), Doxil Liposome Injection, 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL) and 50 mg/25 mL (2 mg/mL), of Baxter Healthcare Corporation, it added.
Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection is indicated for the treatment of ovarian Cancer, AIDS-Related Kaposi's sarcoma, and multiple myeloma, the company said.
Citing IQVIA data, Alembic said Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome injection, 20 mg/10 mL (2 mg/mL) and 50 mg/25 mL (2mg/mL) single-dose vials have an estimated market size of $29 million for the 12 months ended March 2025.
