Monday, June 30, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why is Alembic Pharmaceuticals' share in demand today? Key details here

Why is Alembic Pharmaceuticals' share in demand today? Key details here

Alembic Pharmaceuticals share surged after the company received final approval from the USFDA for its ANDA for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection in two dosage strength.

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is among the leading Indian pharmaceutical companies with a legacy dating back to 1907. | Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price: Pharmaceutical major Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price skyrocketed up to 13.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of 1,107.80 per share on Monday, June 30, 2025. 
 
Around 12:15 PM, Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares continued to trade near day’s high, up 13.34 per cent at 1,101.45 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.20 per cent lower at 83,892.01 levels.
 

What triggered the rally in Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price today?

 
Alembic Pharmaceuticals' share price surged after the company received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection in two dosage strengths — 20 mg/10 mL and 50 mg/25 mL single-dose vials.
 
 
The approved product is a therapeutic equivalent of Doxil Liposome Injection by Baxter Healthcare Corporation, and is used in the treatment of ovarian cancer, AIDS-related Kaposi’s sarcoma, and multiple myeloma.
 
As per IQVIA, the drug has an estimated market size of around $29 million for the 12 months ending March 2025.

Also Read

real estate, luxury homes

Mahindra Lifespace shares up 5% on securing redevelopment project in Mulund

Nykaa is expecting the fashion business to be EBITDA breakeven by FY26. For FY25, the EBITDA was a negative 8.3 per cent. (Nykaa | Credit: X)

Brokerages bullish on Nykaa's BPC growth, cautious on fashion outlook

oil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions

OMC stocks: HPCL, BPCL, IOC slip up to 5% a day after crude oil jumps 4%

Gold

Muthoot Fin, Manappuram gain upto 8% ahead of RBI releasing gold loan norms

Niva Bupa

Niva Bupa share price drops 11% in trade on Monday, June 2; here's why

 
With this approval, Alembic Pharmaceuticals now holds a total of 224 ANDA approvals from the USFDA, including 201 final and 23 tentative approvals.  ALSO READ: Torrent Pharma share pops 4% on ₹25,689-cr JB Chem deal; analysts cautious
 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q4 results

 
Alembic Pharmaceuticals reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), which stood at ₹157 crore, despite a 17 per cent rise in net sales to ₹1,770 crore.
 
Ebitda grew 9 per cent to ₹286 crore, with the margin at 16 per cent, while profit before tax increased 5 per cent to ₹192 crore. READ MORE
 

About Alembic Pharmaceuticals

 
Alembic Pharmaceuticals is among the leading Indian pharmaceutical companies with a legacy dating back to 1907. 
 
Headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, the company has built a strong global presence through its vertically integrated operations that span research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. 
 
It is publicly listed and is known for its robust pipeline of generic drugs, backed by advanced R&D infrastructure and regulatory approvals from key markets, including the USFDA.
 
With manufacturing units located in Gujarat and Sikkim, and R&D centres across Vadodara, Hyderabad, and New Jersey, Alembic Pharmaceuticals serves both domestic and international markets. 
 
Its subsidiaries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alembic Global Holding SA, further support its global footprint, making it a trusted name in both branded and generic pharmaceuticals worldwide.

More From This Section

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks trade lower, Sensex down 180 pts; Nifty below 25,600; PSB index up 2%

stock market trading

Waaree Energies shares advance 5% as unit bags 540 MW solar module order

Banks, bank

SBI, Indian, Union Bank gain up to 4%; what's driving PSU Banks today

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Titagarh Rail Systems shares rose 3% on bagging ₹430-crore order

PremiumStock market

What could move stock markets in H2 2025? Check outlook, Nifty Dec target

Topics : Share Market Today buzzing stock BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Alembic Pharmaceuticals Pharma stocks Pharma sector MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon