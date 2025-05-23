Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric begins deliveries of Roadster X electric motorcycles

Ola Electric begins deliveries of Roadster X electric motorcycles

Ola Electric on Friday said it has commenced deliveries of its Roadster X portfolio of motorcycles, along with offers worth Rs 10,000 for the first 5,000 customers.

Roadster X series, Ola Electric
Roadster X series, Ola Electric (File Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The prices of the Roadster X series start at Rs 99,999 for the 2.5kWh variant, Rs 1,09,999 for the 3.5kWh variant, and Rs 1,24,999 for the 4.5kWh model, the company said in a statement. Roadster X+ 4.5kWh is priced at Rs 1,29,999, while the Roadster X+ 9.1kWh (with 4680 Bharat Cell) that has a range of 501 km/charge, is priced at Rs 1,99,999, it added.

"The Roadster X is a bold leap, marking our entry into the motorcycling segment. The Roadster X is designed, engineered, and built in India, for a generation that wants to ride the bike of the future," Ola Electric Chairman and MD, Bhavish Aggarwal, said.

With deliveries starting today, the Roadster X would unlock the true potential of EVs in the two-wheeler category, accelerating EV adoption and penetration, he added.

Ola Electric said the first 5,000 customers will get offers worth Rs 10,000, which includes extended warranty, MoveOS+, and essential care free as part of its 'Ride the Future' campaign.

First Published: May 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

