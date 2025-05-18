Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Qlik bullish on Indian market, aims to cross 1,000 customer base in 2025

Qlik bullish on Indian market, aims to cross 1,000 customer base in 2025

There are a lot of small and midsize businesses that are doing quite well, and they are going to be the next set of partners, both on data analytics and AI strategy

Bullish on Indian market growth, leading data analytics and artificial intelligence player Qlik expects its customer base to cross 1,000 this year.

Press Trust of India Orlando (Florida)
May 18 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Bullish on Indian market growth, leading data analytics and artificial intelligence player Qlik expects its customer base to cross 1,000 this year.

"We have doubled our business in the last two years. We have a good representation of 800 plus customers now, including Indian Oil, Ather Energy, NSE and HDFC Life," Qlik Managing Director (India) Varun Babbar told PTI here.

Prodded further about crossing the 1,000 customer milestone, he said, "We should be able to do it soon...it should happen this year, but it's difficult to say exactly when".

There are a lot of small and midsize businesses that are doing quite well, and they are going to be the next set of partners, both on data analytics and AI strategy. 

 

From a headcount perspective, he said, India is the third largest employer within the Qlik ecosystem after the US and Sweden.

India is prioritised a lot in terms of investment as well, he said, adding that, data centre was opened recently in India with a large investment.

Located in Mumbai, this strategic investment enhances Qlik's global cloud infrastructure and deepens its long-term commitment to the Indian market, meeting the growing demand for local data storage, regulatory compliance, and advanced AI capabilities.

Besides, he said, the company is making a lot of investment in advisory services, and through that, vertical guidance is provided to customers in terms of data environment and data strategies for achieving greater efficiency.

Qlik senior vice president (APAC) Maurizio Garavello said India headcount has doubled in the last 16 months, and hiring would continue as business is growing in the market.

Go big is the direction that top management has given as far as the Indian market is concerned, Garavello added.

The US-based IT company, earlier this month, unveiled a new agentic experience to drive faster decisions and boost productivity by bringing new simplicity to complex data-driven workflows.

Besides, the company launched Open Lakehouse, a fully managed Apache Iceberg solution built into Qlik Talend Cloud.

The agentic experience will provide a single, conversational interface, allowing users across the enterprise to interact naturally with data, using specialised AI agents to quickly uncover insights, drive faster decisions, and boost productivity, bringing new simplicity to complex data-driven workflows.

At the heart of this continuous innovation is the Qlik engine, a unique technology that indexes relationships across data, enabling the discovery of unexpected connections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Indian market Indian markets AI technology

First Published: May 18 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

