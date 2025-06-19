'All our assets abroad are safe': Pranav Adani amid Israel-Iran tensions

Amid ongoing conflict in West Asia, Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani on Wednesday assured that the group's overseas assets remain secure. "There are concerns, but luckily, all our assets abroad are safe. We shouldn't worry about it," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Chintan Research Foundation's foundation day event.

His remarks came as markets react to the worsening geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone fell for the seventh straight session, slipping 2.5% to Rs 1,338.

Among the key concerns is the Haifa Port in northern Israel, which the Adani Group acquired in early 2023. The strategic facility, a crucial Indian commercial asset in the region, is operating under the shadow of regional conflict, particularly amid fears of escalation between Israel and Iran.