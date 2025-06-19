Home / Companies / News / Rift in Sun family: Dayanidhi sends legal notice to brother Kalanithi

Dayanidhi Maran accuses brother Kalanithi of fraud and demands reversal of shareholding changes in Sun TV Network dating back to 2003

According to media reports, Dayanidhi may also approach the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to seek a formal investigation into the matter. (Photo: PTI)
Shine Jacob
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:33 PM IST
In yet another high-profile family dispute in the Indian corporate world, former Union Minister and DMK Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran has reportedly sent a legal notice to his brother Kalanithi Maran, accusing him of engaging in “fraudulent practices,” including cheating and money laundering, during his tenure as chairman of media conglomerate Sun TV Network.
 
According to a report by Moneycontrol, the legal notice—dated 10 June 2025—was served to Kalanithi Maran and seven other respondents, including his wife, Kaveri Maran. The notice was issued by K. Suresh of Law Dharma, a litigation support firm, and calls for the restoration of Sun TV's shareholding to its 2003 levels. The company did not respond to queries from Business Standard.
“In order to take over the entire company and its assets for the personal benefit of No.1 and No.2 of you (Kalanithi and Kaveri Maran), No.1 of you orchestrated a deceptive and devious plan in active conspiracy with No.2 to No.8 of you. As part of executing your premeditated fraudulent scheme—taking advantage of the family’s situation, especially when my client’s father (Murasoli Maran) was critically ill—No.1 and No.2 of you commenced your first illegal activity in September 2003,” the notice alleges.
 
The notice claims that while Kalanithi held no shares in Sun TV in 2003, he now owns 75 per cent of the company. It further alleges that this transition occurred due to a share transfer to their mother, Mallika Maran, without legal documentation such as a death certificate or legal heir certificate following the death of Murasoli Maran. 
 
According to media reports, Dayanidhi may also approach the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to seek a formal investigation into the matter.
 
Chennai-based Sun TV is one of India’s largest media conglomerates. During the financial year 2024–25, the company reported a 12 per cent decline in net profit to ₹1,704 crore, down from ₹1,926 crore in FY24. Revenue for the same period also fell 6 per cent to ₹4,015 crore.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

