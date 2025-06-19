In yet another high-profile family dispute in the Indian corporate world, former Union Minister and DMK Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran has reportedly sent a legal notice to his brother Kalanithi Maran, accusing him of engaging in “fraudulent practices,” including cheating and money laundering, during his tenure as chairman of media conglomerate Sun TV Network.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the legal notice—dated 10 June 2025—was served to Kalanithi Maran and seven other respondents, including his wife, Kaveri Maran. The notice was issued by K. Suresh of Law Dharma, a litigation support firm, and calls for the restoration of Sun TV's shareholding to its 2003 levels. The company did not respond to queries from Business Standard.

ALSO READ: Near-term advertising revenue and margin pressure for Sun TV Network “In order to take over the entire company and its assets for the personal benefit of No.1 and No.2 of you (Kalanithi and Kaveri Maran), No.1 of you orchestrated a deceptive and devious plan in active conspiracy with No.2 to No.8 of you. As part of executing your premeditated fraudulent scheme—taking advantage of the family’s situation, especially when my client’s father (Murasoli Maran) was critically ill—No.1 and No.2 of you commenced your first illegal activity in September 2003,” the notice alleges. ALSO READ: Sun TV Q4 results: PAT drops 10.4% to ₹371.77 cr, revenue dips 2.15% The notice claims that while Kalanithi held no shares in Sun TV in 2003, he now owns 75 per cent of the company. It further alleges that this transition occurred due to a share transfer to their mother, Mallika Maran, without legal documentation such as a death certificate or legal heir certificate following the death of Murasoli Maran.