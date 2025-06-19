Home / Companies / News / TPG Asia to offload 6% stake in Sai Life Sciences via ₹102 crore block deal

TPG Asia to offload 6% stake in Sai Life Sciences via ₹102 crore block deal

Private equity firm TPG Asia will sell 12.5 million shares in Sai Life Sciences through a ₹102 crore block deal; IIFL Capital and Jefferies are advising the transaction

Sai Life Sciences
Sai Life Sciences functions as a contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO), partners with global pharmaceutical and biotech firms in drug development and production.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:26 PM IST
Private equity firm TPG Asia is planning to divest around 6 per cent of its stake in Sai Life Sciences through a block deal, Moneycontrol reported on Thursday, citing industry sources.
 
The transaction aims to raise approximately $102 million and will involve the sale of about 12.5 million shares, according to CNBC-TV18.
 
"The deal has been launched and the floor price is ₹710 per share, a 2.5 per cent discount to the last trading price," a source told Moneycontrol.
 
IIFL Capital and Jefferies are acting as advisors on the transaction.
 
TPG Asia currently holds a 24.73 per cent stake in Sai Life Sciences. The company, which functions as a contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO), partners with global pharmaceutical and biotech firms in drug development and production. Sai Life debuted in the Indian markets in December 2024.

Sai Life Sciences Q4 earnings see sharp growth

 
Sai Life Sciences reported a 57.26 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter ended March 2025, rising to ₹88.27 crore from ₹56.13 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter also saw strong growth, rising 31.94 per cent to ₹579.51 crore from ₹439.21 crore.
 
For the full financial year ending March 2025, net profit surged 105.45 per cent to ₹170.13 crore, up from ₹82.81 crore in FY24. Annual revenue rose 15.66 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,694.57 crore, compared to ₹1,465.18 crore the previous year.

Sai Life share price and market performance

 
Shares of Sai Life Sciences last traded at ₹729.20 apiece on the BSE at the close of markets on Thursday.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

