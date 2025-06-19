Trent sets 25% growth target, to expand Zudio and new brand categories

Trent plans to grow its portfolio of in-house brands, increasing store density in select markets and continuing its expansion, the company’s management said at its analyst and investor meet. The company has also set a long-term revenue growth target of 25 per cent, analysts noted in their reports following the event. Trent also said it is exploring category extensions such as beauty, innerwear, and footwear. The fashion and lifestyle arm of Tata Group, which runs retail chains Westside and Zudio, told investors it is focusing on improving return ratios while scaling up operations. “In our view, Trent’s emphasis on technology and automation across fashion and supply chains will be the key success factor for scalability of operations. The company should continue to be frugal and efficient on ad spends going ahead. Providing fashion and value at every price point (across Westside and Zudio) has been one of the key reasons for Trent’s outperformance over the past few years,” Antique Stock Broking said in its report.

The brokerage also noted that the company has regularly worked on evolving the look and feel of its stores and has consistently consolidated wherever necessary. ALSO READ: Analysts bullish on Trent on Zudio-led growth, Nuvama increases target Elara Capital, in its report, said Trent is keen to scale up Zudio and deepen penetration into Tier-II and -III cities, while also increasing its density in markets such as Bengaluru and Chennai. “Trent has emphasised the offline model, as online may dilute value perception, brand equity, and interrupt inventory rotation due to price undercutting. Significant penetration opportunities with mass-market-friendly stock-keeping units will continue to support brand growth,” Elara Capital said. It added: “While store openings in dense clusters may partially cannibalise sales from older locations, they will help drive higher wallet share across the catchment.” It also noted that the company is calibrating its spending by adopting celebrity-less marketing to curtail advertising and promotional costs.

On channel diversification, brokerages said this is another area of focus for the retailer. While Zudio operates exclusively through offline retail, Westside has built its omnichannel presence, with online sales accounting for around 6 per cent of the brand’s total sales. ALSO READ: Tata Communications down 3% on ex-dividend day; can you still make the cut? Antique Stock Broking also noted that, according to company management, growing demand for packaged foods and the ongoing expansion of modern retail formats remain key structural tailwinds for its grocery retail format, Star Bazaar. It said, “Consumers own multiple brands in fashion. Therefore, competition will always be there. However, gaining a larger share within the fashion wallet will be the key to success.”